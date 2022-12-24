Istanbul, Turkey.- The president of the Union of Turkish Doctors (TTB), Sebnem Korur Fincanci, was tried this Friday for “terrorist propaganda”, will remain arrested until her next hearing, next Wednesday, decided this Friday a court of Istanbul.

Detained since October 27 in an Ankara prison, Fincanci had called for an investigation into the possible use of chemical weapons against Kurdish fighters from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Iraq, according to pro-Kurdish media and members of the Turkish opposition.

“Professor Sebnem is not alone!”her supporters vociferated as she was transferred from the Istanbul court to jail.

For its part, Ankara denounced a “disinformation” campaign. The PKK is considered a terrorist group by Turkey and the European Union. His arrest sparked protests in Istanbul and dozens of people were arrested.

The 63-year-old forensic medicine expert entered the courtroom with her fist raised, to the applause of people who attended to support her and dozens of riot police.

During the hearing, Fincanci asked “an effective investigation” including field inspections and autopsies of fighters kurds.

“As a human rights defender, I have a responsibility to defend freedom of expression and the right to information,” he claimed.

The PKK announced that 17 of its militants were killed in attacks by the use of chemical weapons in the mountains of northern Iraq.

Fincanci is known in Turkey as an expert in forensic medicine. and for his opposition to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The NGOs Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch launched an appeal along with five other organizations to request Fincanci’s release.

“Sebnem Korur Fincanci is an eminent expert in torture documentation,” they stated in a joint statement. “Your work should be praised, not punished”, secured the German President of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery.

However, the prosecutor accused Fincanci of “actively participating in the propaganda activities of the PKK” and asked that she remain under arrest. Fincanci stated that her arrest did nothing more than draw attention to her calls for an independent investigation.

“Don’t think that being arrested and in prison is difficult for me,” asserted. “It is a golden opportunity for a human rights defender like me”, stressed.