July 24, 2022 17:04
Sassi Jbeil (Tunisia)
Social networking sites in Tunisia were abuzz with a strange incident that was widely circulated, represented by a mother’s refusal of her son’s bride on the wedding night.
Lamia al-Labawi received wide sympathy from Tunisians, as the girl was rejected by her mother-in-law on her wedding night.
Labawi published a post on Facebook, complaining of the injustice of her husband’s family, after the “night of life” for her turned into sadness and tears.
She confirmed that she was surprised by her husband’s mother, who refused her on her wedding night, on the pretext that she was not beautiful, and invited her son, “the groom” and her family members to leave the party hall.
It is reported that Lamia is an orphan, father and mother, and she met the groom 4 years ago, and it was said that the mother of the groom did not meet her except on the night of the wedding.
