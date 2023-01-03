And from just an idea that was initially not out of a joke among his friends, Tunisian businessman Ziyad bin Ahmed, who works in the field of designing sports hats and sports suits in Paris, achieved wide fame in the old continent and some Gulf countries, after his products became required by stars. Football like Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi and Mbambi.

Ziyad bin Ahmed, a thirty-three-year-old Tunisian man, works as a designer of fashion, suits, and sports hats, and is based in Paris. Essentially, he developed his projects and succeeded in creating sports caps that became one of the distinguished international brands, before succeeding in designing sports suits.

Ziyad bin Ahmed gave the name “The Best or Nothing” (The Best or Nothing) to the brand of his products, stressing that that name was inspired by his great determination to turn a simple dream and a mere joke at the beginning into a pioneering project that includes approximately 28 branches in different around the world, according to its author.

The Tunisian youth said in statements to Sky News Arabia: “It must be noted that I am fond of designing sports hats, and I initially set out to design a hat during my spare time, and I challenged, in the form of a joke, a number of my friends who mocked me at the beginning that I would be able to become a private designer.” For football stars (…) I was determined to move forward in launching my own brand, and the beginning was difficult, as I did not have enough money to design and manufacture these products.”

Ben Ahmed designed, manufactured and sewed 100 sports hats, and then sold them to his friends in Tunisia after naming these products as “The Best or Nothing” to begin his journey towards success and globalization.

And he admits that he experienced many financial difficulties at the beginning of his career, as he did not even own the rental fees for the apartment in which he lived in France, but rather had about 1,200 euros (about $ 1,300) in his account, but he was able, thanks to his distinguished relations with athletes and French league players, to transfer The “best or nothing” brand has turned into one of the brands that have swept the market in just a few years.

From Balotelli to Mbappe and Neymar

And the designer added, in an interview with Sky News Arabia: “I also have to admit that my kinship with the Tunisian player of the French club Nice and the Carthage Eagles team, Moez Hassan, helped me introduce the brand of my products. Almost 6 years ago, I contacted the goalkeeper of Nice and the Tunisian national team, Moez Hassan, and offered him My own design for the sports cap, so he wore it and published it through his account on the communication sites, and the Italian player Mario Balotelli, who was at that time playing in the ranks of Nice, admired it.

The hats of that brand were very popular among the athletes in the major clubs in the world, as they entered the Paris Saint-Germain dressing rooms through the Argentine star Lionel Messi, world champion 2022, the French Kylian Mbappe and the Brazilian Neymar, then it was the turn of Karim Benzema, who liked the design of the “best” hats. or nothing” and other stars of the major international football teams.”

Money alone does not create success

The path to success seems difficult for Ziyad bin Ahmed, but will and self-confidence were his weapons, according to him, adding: “I decided to achieve my dream and not just look forward to it. I advise young people not to think about financial profit at the beginning of their path in any field they enter. It brings money, not the other way around.”

In Tunisia, the hats designed by Ziyad bin Ahmed achieved wide fame, as they were worn by the captain of the Carthage Eagles team, Youssef Al-Masakni, and goalkeeper Moez Hassan, as well as the movie actor Ahmed Al-Andalusi, who was behind promoting them and calling for their acquisition through his account on the communication sites.

The “Best or Nothing” brand currently owns more than 28 private stores in a number of countries around the world, such as France, Turkey, England, Qatar, the Arab Emirates and Italy, while the factory is located in Turkey.

According to his statement to Sky News Arabia, Ziyad bin Ahmed is looking forward to establishing a special factory for that brand in Tunisia, adding that determination, self-confidence and patience are the weapons from which he draws inspiration from his pioneering experience.