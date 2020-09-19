In Kiev in the hospital “Feofania” performed a unique operation. A 66-year-old patient was spared a tumor that was growing in her chest and weighed four and a half kilograms. The doctors were afraid that in a month or two, the neoplasm could block the airways and strangle the patient.

A resident of the Khmelnytsky region learned about her illness three years ago, but was afraid to go to doctors due to lack of funds. During this time, the tumor strongly compressed the right lung, the left lung and heart could not work normally. In May of this year, the woman developed severe shortness of breath and general weakness, and therefore had to go to a hospital in Khmelnytsky. There, the doctors were amazed at the size of the tumor and referred the patient to colleagues from Kiev.

In August, the family arrived in the capital for an examination, and in early September a complex operation was performed at Feofania. Surgical intervention lasted more than 12 hours, more than 30 specialists participated, including a thoracic oncological surgeon, cardiac surgeons and cardioanesthesiologists. About it reports Office of the President, reporting on the work of the subordinate hospital.

“The localization of the tumor was not easy, there was a danger of large blood loss, lung damage and cardiac arrest“, – explained Chief Physician of Feofania Igor Semenov.

The patient’s heart stopped twice, and after the operation the woman’s condition remained serious for another five days. She had to be connected to a heart-lung machine (ECMO). By the way, this equipment was used for the first time in Ukraine on a patient with a tumor in the lungs.

The hospital says that the operation was free for the woman. In general, the cost of surgery, taking into account the expensive equipment, drugs, and a large amount of donated blood, is estimated at one million hryvnia. “One set (maintenance kit) for ECMO costs 100 thousand hryvnia, and the cost of the device is 6.5 million hryvnia “, – told Andrey Strokan, deputy chief physician of Feofania.

Recall that in August, a pancreas transplant operation was performed for the first time in Ukraine. And at the beginning of the year, after a 15-year pause, Ukrainian doctors performed a heart transplant.

