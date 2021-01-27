Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Corniche Hospital doctors succeeded in removing a fibrous tumor weighing 10.7 kg from the womb of a 32-year-old citizen, which was discovered during the patient’s review of the Corniche Women’s Health Center.

The patient thanked the treating medical staff at Corniche Hospital, and the administrative team for the professionalism, high-quality health care, and the distinguished treatment, and said that at first she was reviewing one of the clinics that had informed her that her treatment needed a hysterectomy, but one of her friends advised her to review the Women’s Health Center of Corniche Hospital in Abu Dhabi Fatima Al-Hajri, a consultant obstetrician and gynecologist, followed her case and informed her that she needed surgery to remove the tumor only, not to remove the uterus.

She added: “Thank God for my recovery. The operation was successful. I got rid of the troubles I was suffering from and went back to my normal life. My body returned to its normal shape and position. I breathe normally and sleep without any problems.”

The Emirati patient expressed her happiness at the presence of a sophisticated hospital equipped with the latest devices and has medical, technical and administrative staff with a high level of education and experience, such as the Corniche Hospital, which provided her with world-class care.

Linda Clark, Executive Director of the Corniche Hospital affiliated to the «SEHA» company confirmed that the gynecologists at Corniche Hospital are highly qualified, and they perform complex operations to treat gynecological diseases. The Corniche Hospital provides advanced and highly specialized care.

Awareness

Dr. Fatima Al-Hajri, a consultant obstetrician and gynecologist at the Corniche, said: “If a woman has symptoms such as: pelvic pain that does not go away, periods of intense or prolonged or painful periods, spotting or bleeding between menstrual periods, difficulty emptying the bladder, low number of blood cells Unexplained red (anemia), we advise her to speak to the doctor for periodic examination for early detection of reassurance, in order to avoid the possibility of any complications. In conjunction with Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, she stressed the importance of mandatory cervical screening, which is recommended for the age group between 21 to 65 years old. Cervical cells can change into cancer within 3-7 years, so there is sufficient time for detection, treatment and prevention through regular screening and vaccination against HPV.