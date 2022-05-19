Puglia: of the six crew members only commander was brought to safety

Sink a tug off the Apulian coasts: the boat departed from Ancona and direct in Albania sank yesterday evening off the coast of Puglia, 50 miles from the coast of Bariat the limit between Italian waters and the Croatian ones.

Of the six crew members only commander he was rescued by the Croatian flag motor ship Split. Now he is hospitalized at the Policlinico di Bari. In addition to the bodies of the two sailors already taken on board by a Croatian patrol boat, three other rescuers have been identified by the rescuers who will try to recover in the next few hours. The victims are two from Puglia, two from the Marches and a Tunisian.

There Prosecutor of Bari has already opened a file in which the crime from shipwreck in reference to the tugboat Franco L – of Italian flag -, sunk in the night 53 miles across the port of Bari. The vessel was towing a pontoon on the Ancona-Durres section on the border between the Italian and Croatian SAR waters . The investigation was delegated to the Port Authority and is coordinated by the prosecutor Roberto Rossi.

There Coast Guard of Bari coordinated various military and civilian vehicles for research: 5 merchant vessels, as well as various units of the Coast Guard and Finance Police. Aircraft of the Navy, the Air Force and the Croatian Air Force were also involved in the research.

