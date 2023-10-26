Hill: Speaker Johnson has turned from a supporter of new aid to Ukraine to a skeptic

Louisiana Republican Mike Johnson has become the new Speaker of the US House of Representatives. During the voting, Johnson received 220 congressional votes.

His challenger, Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, received 209 votes. The House of Representatives elected a speaker for the fourth time. Prior to this, none of the nominated candidates was able to obtain a sufficient number of votes.

Johnson was accused of skepticism about Ukraine and criticism of same-sex marriage

Mike Johnson has changed his position on Ukraine. According to The Hill, he is now skeptical about requests for military assistance to Kyiv. If from the beginning of the special military operation (SVO) Johnson acted as an ardent supporter of Ukraine, then over time his views underwent changes, he became interested in how the Ukrainian side spent the funds allocated to it. In particular, he voted against two bills on assistance to Kyiv.

Bloomberg rates Johnson as a conservative politician, especially on social issues. Moreover, for his criticism of same-sex marriage, gender reassignment and abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, he was considered even more conservative than his predecessor, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. He also proposed ending federal funding for sex-oriented education for young children.

Johnson has proven himself to be a Trump supporter

The new head of the House of Representatives sympathizes with former President Donald Trump. Thus, it was he who engaged his party colleagues to go to court with a demand to annul the results of the presidential elections in four key swing states in 2020.

The former head of the White House himself managed to say that the Republican would make a fantastic speaker.

However, asserts Bloomberg, amid the crisis among Republicans, Johnson has unexpectedly emerged as a convenient candidate for all wings of the party. Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) admitted that “things are pretty tough right now, so we need someone who can get along with everyone.” In turn, Texas Republican Pat Fallon called Johnson a “political crank.”

Despite the lack of direct lobbying ties, during the election campaign for Congress, donations were received in his name from the Pentagon defense contractor Northrop Grumman, as well as a number of major corporations, including Visa, Microsoft and Boeing. He also secured financial support from the American Bankers Association.