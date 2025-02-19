A Trump company demands the Brazilian judge of the case against Bolsonaro for supporting a blow against Lula

Trump comes out in defense of his friend Bolsonaro. But he does it through the back door, through one of his companies, Trump Media Group, who has filed a complaint against the Judge of the Supreme Court of Brazil that has to decide on the open case against the former Brazilian president for supporting the plans to give a coup against President Lula da Silva, According to The New York Times.

The claim, in effect, has been filed hours after Judge Alexandre de Moraes received a formal accusation from the Prosecutor’s Office against Trump’s political ally, who, through his media company, has sued the Judge of the Supreme of Brazil, accusing him of illegally censoring right -wing voices on social networks.

Overnight: Donald Trump’s Media Company, Citing President Donald Trump’s Executive Order, sues to Brazilian Judge Who is involved in the potential Prosecution of Donald Trump’s Political Ally Jair Bolsonaro. [image or embed] – Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney.bsky.social) February 19, 2025, 13:03

Trump Media & Technology Group, a company owned by Trump and that manages its platform, Truth Social, filed the lawsuit against Judge Alexandre de Moraes in a federal court in Tampa, Florida, this Wednesday morning.

The demand platform was also added to the demand, based in Florida, which, like Truth Social is promoted as an alleged space for freedom of expression, According to The New York Times.

Companies accused Judge Moraes of censoring political discourse in the United States and violating the first amendment by ordering Rumble to eliminate Brazilian ultras accounts.

The lawsuit argues that these orders could affect the visibility of these accounts in the US, which would go against US legislation.

The Brazilian Prosecutor’s Office accuses Bolsonaro of supporting a plan to give a coup against Lula da Silva

Trump Media Group has not been the subject of any direct decision issued by Judge Moraes, but in the law They are affected, Explain The New York Times