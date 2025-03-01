The US National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz, has given this Saturday New details How was the moment when he told the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, who It was time to leave the White House After the anger in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump. After the loud disagreement, Zelenski He left abruptly of the place, without having signed the economic agreement for the exploitation of the Ukrainian rare earths by the US.

As Waltz told an interview in Fox News, after the disagreement, broadcast live on television, both parties They retired to separate rooms. It was then that Waltz, the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and other senior officials “advised” President Trump that “after that insult in the oval office, we simply do not see how he can move forward, that any additional commitment would only go back from this moment.” Waltz was the one who had to convey the message to Zelenski that It was no longer welcome.

According to the National Security Advisor, the Ukrainian President did not recognize what had happened. “No, he didn’t do it. Frankly, his team did it. His ambassador and his advisor were practically … I mean, They were practically cryingwanting this to advance. But Zelenski kept arguing. ”

At that time, Waltz transmitted to Zelenski the following message: “Time is not on your side here. Time is not on your side on the battlefield. Time is not on your side in terms of the world situation and, most importantly, American help and tolerance of taxpayers They are not unlimited“, recalls Waltz who told the Ukrainian leader.

In the words of the advisor, Zelenski “He has not captured the message that there is a new sheriff In the city. This is a new president and we are determined to adopt a new approach to peace. “

Trump and Vance enclosure to Zelenski in the Oval Office of the White House. Getty images

Trump and Zelenski had planned to sign this Friday at the White House Agreement on Joint Exploitation of Mineral Resources Ukrainians, considered a previous step for the signing of a peace agreement between kyiv and Moscow. However, the tense dialectical encounter between the two touched the signing of the text.

After the meeting in the Oval Office, too It was canceled The joint lunch that both leaders had scheduled, as well as the press conference that was going to be held later.