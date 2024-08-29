Vittorio Colnaghi, director of the Upas Libero group for 10 years and a beloved figure from the famous soap opera, has died

He passed away last night Victor Colnaghiconsidered one of the most famous and loyal fans of the successful Neapolitan soap opera “A Place in the Sun”. The man had also been the administrator of the well-known social page for ten years Upas Free dedicated to the popular Rai show.

mourning at Un Posto al Sole

The group completely dedicated to the Neapolitan drama was inundated with messages of condolence and remembrance for the passing of Vittorio Colnaghi, died following a heart problem.

The man was best known for having administered the first group for many years Facebook dedicated to A Place in the Sunwhich later became Upas Freein which he remained until the end. Noteworthy were his so-called “summaries” who never failed to describe each episode of the soap in an ironic and biting way.

The message of condolence published on Facebook

Late yesterday morning, Tuesday 27 August, it was published on the Facebook page “A Place in the Sun Rai, Upas Soap” which boasts a following of 73000 followers the following farewell message for the late Vittorio Colnaghi:

“On this sad day, we all join in the grief of Vittorio Colnaghi’s family. Unfortunately, last night, the captain of Upas Libero Un Posto Al Sole left this earth due to a heart problem. This is one of those announcements that we never wanted to make. Vittorio was such a cheerful and respectful person.”.

painful mourning

The message continues like this:

“We will always remember him for his humorous ways of interpreting the various characters, for his mega summaries and for his beautiful gatherings with the fans of Un Posto Al Sole in the various cities of Italy. Today is truly a sad day.. There are no other words. Condolences to his family”.

Neapolitan soap opera

And it ends with the following words:

“All together we can only join in his heart, which will live forever in all those who knew him both physically and virtually. Goodbye Vittorio, goodbye Captain”.