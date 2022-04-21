See one Lamborghini Miura it is always something special. But now that many years have passed since its arrival in the list, some Miuras can tell stories that go beyond the canonical beauty of the lines. As in the case of a model auctioned next May 14 in Montecarlo, of which RM Sotheby’s he will take care of the sale, which was admired by all and then jealously guarded by a lover owner.

This Miura SV is rare: it is the first of 21 produced for the US market and retains an original ‘experimental’ engine. Already at the very first stages of its existence, the machine had a very full life. It was presented to the Boston Auto Show from 1971, and later ended up on the cover of several books. An author of these volumes, Joe Sackey (The Lamborghini Miura Bible), was one of the owners of the car.

The car designed by Marcello Gandini for many it has the perfect automotive silhouette, with a sensual and muscular style. The latest version of the Miura, the P400 SV, featured numerous improvements over the already spectacular P400 S that preceded it. The front frame structure had been strengthened, while the rear suspension had been revised to improve handling, along with wider rear wheels. The most noticeable changes in the SV were aesthetic, due to the increased track width, along with several taillights and the elimination of the ‘eyelashes’ of the headlights. The American ones had further differences: reflective side indicators, different wheel nuts, three-point seat belts. Additionally, the first eight cars imported into the United States were equipped with 200mph speedometers and single-cup oil system, unlike the next 13 which got 190mph speedometers and split-cup lubrication. The importer Alberto Pedretti of Modena Racing Company Inc. of New York was commissioned to make improvements to meet EPA emissions limits.

This Miura SV, chassis number 4884, was originally invoiced to Bob Estes, the importer with whom Lamborghini was arguing at the time over misunderstandings about car supplies. But then the car arrived in Pedretti in June 1971. Before leaving for America, photographer Peter Coltrin found the time to take some pictures of the car, which were useful for various uses, such as advertising brochures. Pedretti meanwhile had been to Sant’Agata to help develop a system with an air pump enough to reduce emissions without losing too many horsepower available to the V12. After modifying the car, the appointment at the Boston Motor Show arrived.

Later, the Miura was bought and shipped to Kansas. The first buyer also took her to the salt lake of Bonneville where it was evidently brought to reach great speeds. In 1977 the car was bought by a certain Alan Brown of Savannah, Georgia. Thanks to him there is a certificate that shows how this Miura is actually the first SV to be homologated in the United States. In 28 years of use, Brown reached 31,000 kilometers. In 2005, this lover owner died prematurely, and so the Miura returned to the market. The aforementioned Joe Sackey bought it, and had it restored by the Californian Gary Bobileff, one of the leading experts on the model in the United States. A Bertone seat with exact specifications was also recoveredand thanks also to these details the car began to win competitions for classic cars.

In 2015 the car was auctioned, and acquired by a German collector for over 2 million euros. Thanks to this owner, there was a further overhaul, with complete disassembly of all mechanical parts. The Miura now has 33,000 kilometers under its belt, but with several new parts and above all many components with original serial numbers. It will be on sale again: who knows if it will once again be a Miura worth over a million dollars.

(images courtesy of RM Sotheby’s)