The legend of Jazz music, Les McCann passed away at the age of 88 due to complications from pneumonia: he was a true legend of the genre

A very serious loss has hit the world of American music and in particular lovers of soul jazz. Les McCann, American pianist, composer and singer, passed away at the age of 88 on December 29th. Over 60 albums released in his career, which have made him a true legend of the genre worldwide.

An end to the year 2023 that is anything but positive for the world of cinema than for enthusiasts music. In fact, in the last days of December, two very well-known and loved artists in their respective sectors passed away forever.

On December 30, while he was at his home in Yorkshire, United Kingdom, Tom Wilkinson passed away forever. He had 75 years old and his entourage took care of announcing his death.

An actor with a very long career, Wilkinson has starred in over 100 films, receiving praise all over the world and winning various awards. On two occasions he came close to winning an Oscar. He will be remembered best for the part he played in Full Monty.

The day before, therefore on December 29th, a real one passed away legend of American and world musicLes McCann.

Pianist, producer and singer, he is considered one of the artists soul and jazz most important in history.

The death of Les McCann and his greatest hits

The artist passed away at the age of 88 in Los Angeles. His management announced his death, explaining in a note that McCann had been hospitalized for about a week due to complications from a pneumonia.

Born in Lexington, Kentucky on September 23, 1935, he learned to sing and play the piano from self-taught and already in the fifties he performed in various clubs.

Les McCann at Keystone Korner, San Francisco CA 7/22/80 with Eddie Harris © Brian McMillen www.brianmcmillenphotography.com

After winning a competition he began performing in one of the most important late shows of the time, the The Ed Sullivan Showwhere he had the opportunity to make himself known nationally and internationally.

Very prolific, he signed contracts with the biggest record labelscollaborated with the greatest artists and has published throughout 60 albums.

His music ranged from jazz to funky to soul, and it has inspired many future artists like Dr Dre, Notorious BIG, A Tribe Called Quest and many more.

His most famous song is undoubtedly “Compared To What” from 1967, written and performed together with the saxophonist Eddie Harris.