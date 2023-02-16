The world of cinema has learned with great sadness the news of the death of Raquel Welch, Golden Globe-winning actress in 1975

The world of American and international cinema mourns the passing of an iconic actress, capable of becoming a real sex symbol icon from the sixties and seventies onwards. It’s about Raquel Welchinterpreter of many successful films and awarded in 1975 with a Golden Globe for her part in “The Three Musketeers”.

His parents took care of giving the tragic announcement of his disappearance family membersand through the site tmz extension have released an official note. In the latter, they explained that the death came after a short illness that the 82-year-old had to deal with.

Born in Chicago in 1940, Jo Raquel Tejada moved with her family, as a child, to a suburb of San Diego, California.

The debut in the world of cinema for her it came in 1964, when she was only 24 and starred in films”Madame P… and her girls” and alongside Elvis Presley in “The carnival singer“.

Her talent but above all her irrepressible beauty soon made her a real one sex symbol icon of the cinema. The role of the buxom Loana in “A million years ago” by Don Chaffey is the emblem.

Over the years he was also part of the cast of films of different genres, such as the comedies Come “Shoot harder, harder… I don’t understand!” Of Eduardo DeFilippo And “The fairiesby Mauro Bolognini.

Or in detective stories and in westernas “Bandolero!by Andrew V. McLaglen andThe Texan and the Penitenza brothersby Burt Kennedy.

Raquel Welch and the Golden Globes

In 1973, Raquel Welch starred in Richard Lester’s film “The Three Musketeers“. Her excellent performance earned her the Golden Globes in the category of Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical.

The following year, given the success, she was called by director Richard Lester to star in the sequeltitled “Milady“.

The actress came nominated again for a Golden Globe in 1987this time in the category of best actress in a mini-series or film made for television, for her part in “When to dieby Paul Wendkos. This time, however, he didn’t win the prize.

The actress is married four times and had two sons by her first husband, James Welch.