Bolivia.- A puppy saved its owner from being a victim of femicide in Boliviathe animal, seeing that his mistress would be attacked, stood between her and the aggressor, receiving several stab wounds that left him badly injured, fortunately he was able to survive.

According to the Bolivian Prosecutor’s Office, the woman’s ex-partner came home drunk and began to insult her, her children tried to defend her, from one moment to another the man took a knife to attack herit was at that moment that the puppy came between the two to save the life of its owner.

Jackson is the hero puppy, who has become very viral on social networks after it became known that he almost lost his life so that his owner would not be a victim of femicide by her ex-partner in Bolivia.

The puppy received several stab wounds, saving its 52-year-old owner from being a victim of femicide, the animal received medical attention, presented head and body injuries.

“The lady’s dog comes out in defense of its owner and the subject begins to stab the poor animal, these circumstances are used by the victim to be able to ask the neighbors for help,” announced the director of the Special Force to Fight Against the violence.

The aggressor was arrested and placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry, he faces two charges, one for attempted femicide against his ex-partner and another for attempted biocide and animal cruelty.