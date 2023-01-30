Monday, January 30, 2023, 20:42



Health workers could not save the life of a driver on Monday afternoon after he suffered a traffic accident on the RM-414 highway, which connects Santomera and Abanilla, in the municipality of Fortuna.

A call to the 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia, at around 7:15 p.m., alerted of the accident that occurred when two trucks collided on the access roads to a company located in the area. One of the two truckers was unconscious inside his vehicle.

Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium, ambulances from the 061 Emergency and Health Emergencies Management, and the Civil Guard traveled to the scene. The Inspector of the Occupational Safety and Health Institute was also informed.

The toilets displaced to the area could not save the man’s life, they could only confirm the death of the driver of one of the trucks involved, a 65-year-old man of Portuguese nationality. They requested the presence of a forensic doctor. For now, the circumstances that caused the accident are unknown.