On the highway of Enthusiasts in Moscow, a car and a truck collided, reported on December 25 in deptranse capital Cities.

The accident occurred near the house number 64. The moment of the accident was caught on camera. The recording shows that the truck literally rammed a car that was trying to turn onto the highway. From the impact, the car was thrown back and turned around.

“The operational services of the city are on the spot,” the department’s Telegram channel says.

Information about the victims is being specified. The deptrans specified that due to the accident, the traffic jam stretched for 1.2 km. Drivers are asked to choose detour routes.

Earlier on Sunday in the south-west of Moscow there was a collision of three cars. Two people were hurt. Collided cars Toyota, KIA and Renault. At the same time, the driver who was driving the Toyota fled.