In the province of A Coruña, Spain, specifically in the N-634 at the height of Mesía, a family lived a real Terror episode When a truck driver rammed his car on a couple of occasions, causing panic in the occupants of the vehicle himself for a few minutes.

Inside the car, it was, according to local media, A marriage with their two childrenfour and 17, respectively. The last occupant cited was in charge of recording the endless moment of anguish and alerting his mother, who was in charge of controlling the vehicle, that the truck was approaching at times.

What crime did the truck driver?

Fortunately, the Civil Guard, minutes later, He could stop the aforementioned At the height of Villalba, in Lugo, after provoking fear in the four occupants who moved along the road in the Galician province. After causing this unpleasant scene, the Benemérita charged the truck driver for a crime of reckless driving.

What is the fine for reckless driving?

In this specific case, there would be three sanction options: “Administrative reckless driving”, “crime for reckless driving” or “aggravated reckless driving”. In the first case, the aforementioned could be sanctioned with a fine of 500 euros and the loss of six points in the driving card.

However, if your action is considered a crime, the penalty can range from 6 months to 2 years in jail and the withdrawal of the circulation permit from one to 6 years. Finally, if it is considered aggravated reckless driving, the user in question could be sanctioned with a prison sentence of 2 to 5 years, a fine of 12 to 24 months and the withdrawal of the driving card of driving Six to 10 years.





Differences between reckless and negligent driving

The negligent driving occurs when the driver does not put enough attention on the road as To avoid possible traffic damage or accident. The most common infractions in these types of cases would be to look for an object in the glove compartment or other vehicle spaces while the car is moving, driving making ‘eses’ or looking at the landscape, manipulating a mobile phone, reading a map or regulating rearview mirrors during driving, among others. In this case, and depending on the seriousness of the matter, the sanction would amount to 200 euros.