Friday, September 1, 2023, 5:11 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A truck that was circulating at noon this Friday through the Lorca neighborhood of San Cristóbal, has lost control and has crashed into a house, which at the time of the collision had only one person inside.

Fortunately, according to what he told LA VERDAD, the occupant of the house was at that moment away from the place of the collision preparing the food, so there were no personal injuries. Local Police sources pointed out as a possible cause of the event the steep slope of Cabrera street, where the accident occurred.