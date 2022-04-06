San Luis Potosí.- Through social networks the strong video circulates when SCT workers ask for help to try to escape of armed men who wanted to kill them.

officials of the Secretariat of Highways and Transportation they were persecuted and attacked by a vehicle at the height of the Pila in San Luis Potosí at kilometer 25 to the south towards Querétaro.

It is mentioned that officials Noé “N” and Yahir “L” are the ones who were traveling on board the vehicle when they began broadcasting live, in real time, that they were chased by armed subjects and began to ask for help.

In the video you can hear how one of the workers begins to ask for help while saying that a truck is chasing them.

“He wants to do something to us. Help please, a van is chasing us… He’s shooting at us.” The man is heard desperately calling for help as the sounds of gunfire are heard.

The driver who was driving the vehicle was accelerating to leave the aggressors behind during the chase, however the rollover occurred near the National Guard facilities, the driver lost control of the steering wheel and ended up injured.

While the aggressors fled after the accident. Paramedical personnel from Villa de Pozos went to the site and provided first aid to the injured people who had to be transferred to a nearby hospital.