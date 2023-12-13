Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 9:30 p.m.



A man was injured this Wednesday night when he was hit by a truck when he was next to his car. The traffic accident took place on the RM-3 towards Totana, past the BP gas station, in the municipality of Mazarrón.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center received several calls at 7:45 p.m. reporting that a truck collided with a stationary car. The driver of the car was hit because he was outside the vehicle.

A Civil Guard patrol and an ambulance from the Emergency Management Unit 061 traveled to the scene. Once the injured man was treated 'in situ', the emergency services transferred him to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena.