Recently, a New York City jury ruled in favor by Aurora Beauchamp, who was hit by a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, an accident that caused partial paralysis.

It all happened on March 6, 2017, when The now 68-year-old woman was crossing a street shortly before 9 PM, in a crosswalk on East Houston Street when was hit by a bus that was turning rightwhich dragged her under him for approximately six meters, reported CNBC.

In accordance with The New York Post, Aurora Beauchamp, who now uses a wheelchair She was walking to her mother's apartment to tell her about her uterine cancer diagnosis.when she was hit.

The accident caused serious injuries to his pelvis.his left leg was paralyzed and his right leg was injured to such a degree that he had an open wound for years.

The compensation figure became historic in New York



Given this fact, The court ruled in favor of Aurora Beauchamp so The city's transit company must pay him US$72,005,000 as compensation. Even though the accident occurred almost seven years ago, the court believes the verdict against the MTA is record decision for bus victimBeauchamp's lawyers told the media cited in the United States. For her part, the driver of the bus that hit the woman pleaded guilty to failing to yield to a pedestrian. The MTA company intends to appealspokesman Tim Minton told WPIX-TVwhich was the first to report the sentence.