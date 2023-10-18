Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Fire inferno on the Brenner: A truck between the Schönberg and Matrei toll booth burns out completely on the motorway. © Screenshot Facebook/Fire service information South Tyrol

Nothing works on the Brenner in Tyrol for hours. A semi-trailer is on fire. A video shows dramatic scenes shortly after the accident.

Matrei am Brenner – A fire inferno on the Brenner Autobahn A13 in Tyrol (Austria) on Tuesday (October 17th) caused “massive traffic jams” on the route north as well as on the Inntal Autobahn A12, according to the Austrian police. This time, however, no construction site caused a standstill on the Brenner. A truck carrying palm oil caught fire and was ablaze, as can be seen in a video.

He had palm oil on board: Burning truck paralyzes the Brenner motorway

Dark clouds of smoke darken the sky, a semi-trailer is on fire – another road user is apparently filming the truck fire at Brenner with a cell phone. He drove slowly past the scene of the accident on the opposite lane of the Brenner motorway, presumably with another truck. A semi-trailer truck can be seen in the raging fire. Flames engulf the vehicle. The video and other photos can be found on Facebook at the Verkehrsinfos.it account.

When you look at the video, it seems almost inconceivable that a truck driver – an Italian (64) – was only slightly injured in the accident. According to police, all others involved remained uninjured.

Serious accident on the Brenner motorway in Tyrol: truck loaded with palm oil burns ablaze

The serious accident on the Brenner Motorway occurred on Tuesday morning around 9.40 a.m. shortly before the Schönberg main toll booth on the road towards Innsbruck, according to the Austrian police. According to initial findings, the Italian drove his articulated vehicle and trailer into another truck. The Italian driver was no longer able to stop for an unknown reason. The impact pushed the two tractor-trailers into each other and caught fire. A total of four heavy vehicles were involved in the collision, two of which burned.

Serious accident on the Brenner motorway: truck burns down completely after collision

According to the Steinach fire department, eyewitnesses made an emergency call to the Tyrol control center. Emergency services from various fire departments were alerted via pager after the accident.

One of the vehicles was loaded with palm oil, reports the Matrei am Brenner fire department. “Using heavy respiratory protection and using several C attack lines, we finally managed to extinguish the vehicles,” the fire department wrote on Facebook.

Brenner motorway accessible in one lane after truck fire in Tyrol

The fire was extinguished an hour later. What remained were completely burnt out wrecks, as can be seen in other photos online. The Brenner Pass was temporarily completely closed on this section of the route. At 12:49 p.m. a northbound lane was reopened. According to the police, an end to the clean-up and rescue work at the accident site was not yet foreseeable on Tuesday evening.

The Brenner Motorway is a busy transit route between Austria and Italy. Now there is a bottleneck on the Austrian side: The municipality of Gries is suing against the new construction of the dilapidated Lueg Bridge – and is demanding a tunnel instead.