Three trucks were involved in the accident, which caused traffic jams on the highway Emergency personnel attend to the injured. / ceis

Emergency services rescued and transferred to the hospital a 55-year-old truck driver who was injured when several vehicles colliding on the A-30 highway, at kilometer 121, between the municipalities of Fortuna and Lorquí. The 112 received, at 8.10 am, calls reporting a collision by range of three trucks that caused detentions. They also pointed out that in one of them there was an injured driver trapped inside the cabin.

Patrols from the Civil Guard, firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) and a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) with health workers from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 were mobilized to the site. Rescued by firefighters, the man was stabilized and transferred by the UME to the Morales Meseguer hospital in Murcia with serious prognostic injuries.