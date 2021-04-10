The 44-year-old man was transferred to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca Hospital with multiple injuries Ambulances at the Rafael Méndez Hospital, in a file photo. / ANDRÉS RIBÓN / AGM EP Murcia Saturday, 10 April 2021, 12:07



Emergency Health Services attended this Friday night to the driver of a truck who was injured after overturning the vehicle on the A-7 motorway towards Murcia, in the municipality of Puerto Lumbreras. The 112 Emergency Coordination Center received several calls, starting at 11:19 p.m., reporting the overturning of a truck, at exit 655. In addition, they reported that the truck driver was trapped inside the cabin .

Civil Guard units, firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction Consortium, with 5 firefighters and two fire trucks, road maintenance and sanitary personnel from the Emergency Management and Sanitary Emergencies 061, with a Mobile Emergency Unit. The UME physician reports that the injured man, a 44-year-old man, is transferred to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca Hospital with multiple injuries.