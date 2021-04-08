The Traffic Group of the Civil Guard of Alcoi (Alicante) intercepted in a control the driver of a 40-ton truck, which was transporting vegetables from Murcia to Sweden and that multiplied by five the allowed alcohol rate. The 41-year-old man faces a driver’s license withdrawal for one to four years and a prison term of three to six months.

The troops became aware of the situation by observing the erratic vehicle driving when they were in a device on the A-7 highway as it passed through the Alicante town, according to the armed institute in a statement. Once the vehicle was stopped and after the pertinent checks, the agents verified the driver’s alcohol level, which was 0.83 mg / l in the first test and 0.86 mg / l in the second. This is a quantity well above the allowed one, since the maximum allowed for professional drivers is 0.15 mg / l.

Therefore, we proceeded to the vehicle immobilization and the imputation of a crime to the driver for driving under the influence of alcohol and for exceeding the rate of 0.60 mg / l, which carries a penalty of three to six months in prison or a fine of 6 to 12 months or work for the benefit of the community from 31 to 100 days. Likewise, the agents confirmed to the man that the action involved the deprivation of the right to drive motor vehicles and mopeds for a period of one to four years.