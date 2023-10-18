A truck driver filed a lawsuit demanding 23,794 dirhams, the value of his labor benefits from a transportation company that terminated his services due to a traffic accident, and deducted 7,200 dirhams from his due salaries, the value of repairing the truck damaged by the accident.

The plaintiff stated that he works on a fixed-term contract, as a truck driver, with a monthly salary of 1,800 dirhams, and he continued to work for the defendant for four years until the date of his suspension from work, and according to his accounts, he is entitled to 23 thousand and 794 dirhams.

The case papers revealed that the plaintiff acknowledged before the court that he would receive his salaries until March of 2022, but in the lawsuit he insisted on obliging the defendant to pay him 23,794 dirhams, the value of his financial dues, and obligating her to bear the fines resulting from him after his residency was cancelled.

However, the court ruled to oblige the defendant company to pay the plaintiff 3,951 dirhams, along with the value of a return ticket to his country, and to grant him an experience certificate, provided that he does not join another company or employer. The court also exempted the plaintiff from his share of the legal fees, and rejected everything except That’s from requests.

