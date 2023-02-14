The US city’s police chief, Kishant Sewell, told reporters that “there is no indication that there is any link to terrorism” of what happened.

And the police stated that at around 10:50 (15:50 GMT), its officers in the Bay Ridge neighborhood in the Brooklyn suburb stopped the truck driver after he ran over a number of pedestrians.

But the driver quickly got away with his truck and ran over more people while the police were chasing him.

Eventually, the police managed to stop the truck and arrest its driver.

The police stated that the run-over operation resulted in the injury of seven civilians and a policeman, noting that two of the wounded were in critical condition.

According to a police spokesman, three of the injured were riding small motorcycles.

For her part, the police chief said, “Our information in this regard is very limited at the present time,” indicating that the investigation is still ongoing.

She added that the incidents took place in seven separate locations, each of which must be investigated by investigators.