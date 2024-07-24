The heat in Jalisco will give a respite thanks to the presence of rains according to the weather forecast this July 25th.

For him Guadalajara Metropolitan Area Maximum temperatures of 23 degrees Celsius are expected with minimum temperatures of 16 degrees and a 90 percent probability of rains.

The Jalisco mountain range expects 90 percent of chance of rain with maximum temperatures of 25 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of 18 degrees.

In the Ciénega region of Jalisco 90 percent is expected chance of rain with temperatures up to 22 degrees Celsius and minimums of 18.

For the north of Jalisco, 90 percent of the chance of rain with maximum temperatures of 21 degrees and minimum temperatures of 15.

The Jalisco Highlands expect a 90 percent chance of rains with maximum temperatures of 20 degrees and minimum temperatures of 15.

In southern Jalisco, up to 90 percent of the population is expected to chance of rain with maximum temperatures of 20 degrees and minimum temperatures of 15.

Puerto Vallarta will have a 90 percent chance of rains with maximum temperatures of 30 degrees and minimum temperatures of 21.