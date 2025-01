The ceasefire in the war has not even been born yet. Loop –he is expected for Sunday– and he is already in danger. Just a few hours after such a historic announcement, the bombingsaccusations against the enemy for not complying with the agreement and dozens more dead to add to the macabre delivery note. So we have the peace agreement walking on the wire, as on so many other occasions, waiting for common sense to rear its head.

