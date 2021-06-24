Sweden consumes 110 terawatt hours per year of electricity; Malaysia too; bitcoin too.

With this pretext, on the environmental impact of bitcoin mining, the World Bank rejected the request for help from the government of El Salvador in the implementation of this cryptocurrency as a legal tender. The Bank also argued the opacity of the process of creating new bitcoins, as a second reason for denying the accompaniment.

If you have heard about bitcoin but do not know what it is, I quickly tell you that it is an electronic currency that is not controlled by a central bank, but by the participants in the system worldwide. The “miners” are people who check that bitcoin transactions are not forged. Each approved transaction becomes a “block” that is chained with others and gives certainty to the exchanges. Miners work in exchange for receiving payments in bitcoin. There are specialized portals to buy and monetize bitcoin; many businesses already accept it and El Salvador has now even legislated to convert it into legal tender.

The debate is heated and complex about the adoption of a currency that for many does not exist, that nobody controls and that due to its financial immaturity is impressively volatile. For example, in the last week, bitcoin lost 26% of its value, after China massively closed mining establishments.

Why then would El Salvador make bitcoin its national currency? For ease of attracting remittances from Salvadorans abroad, which represent 30% of the economy of that country, argues President Nayib Bukele.

In reality, the decision involves low risks for the government, because bitcoin would be only an electronic means of payment, which would eventually be converted into dollars if it were to be monetized. And since the dollar is already legal tender in El Salvador, the country can only win.

The risk, however, is for citizens, who, having little understanding of cryptocurrencies, think that they are a free means of transferring remittances, without considering the massive losses they can have in the process. If a migrant had sent a thousand dollars last week, his mother would only have withdrawn 740 this week, because China decided to close the mining establishments.

While the discussion is complex, the World Bank and its sudden environmental spirit is but a politically correct expression of the resistance of the global financial establishment to this disruptive virtual currency. It is fear and pressure, it is not awareness or transparency.

The truth is that cryptocurrencies are here to stay, not yet as substitutes for national currencies but as instruments that will increasingly be adopted. Understand them, because change that is not adopted suffers. This is the crypto weekly advice from your virtual Board Room.

Arnulfo Valdivia Machuca

@arnulfovaldivia