The story of an English mother who, from a normal spot treated as eczema, discovered she had stage four cancer.

The story we are about to tell you shows how we must always be attentive to the changes we notice on our body and skin because they are often the alarm bell of something serious. He knows it well Kay Wottena mother of Romford in London, who discovered from a simple stain that he had stage four cancer.

It was 2018 when the doctors had prescribed steroid ointment treatments to cure a eczema on the face. But during the lockdown the symptoms started to get worse. The spots started to itch and bleed. The doctors insisted that it was eczema to be treated with ointments.

In 2022, not happy with the diagnosis, the woman decided to do her own thing and proceed with another dermatological check. She had a biopsy done and Kay was then diagnosed with stage four melanomaa type of cancer that affects around 17,000 Britons every year.

“The first surgery I had was to remove the primary tumor and then they realized the margins around the tumor were unclear and still had cancer cells.” – explained Key. “They also removed my thyroid gland because it was positive for melanoma” – her words.

The woman said she was tired of always feeling ill and that because of the chemotherapy she was undergoing she could do nothing. “My whole life has completely changed, I try to joke about it, but it really brings me down” – his outburst. “All of this could have been avoided if they had only listened to me when the stain started to change” – he says with a hint of anger if only they had found out in advance and listened to his complaints.