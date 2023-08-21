Straight

At the last minute, from the ground, with the ball sliced ​​by Pedri and the goal secured with Ter Stegen, Barça finally scored a goal and freed themselves from Getafe’s negativism and the pressure from Cádiz. The interiors resolved a game that had no solution for the many strikers arranged by Xavi. Open the score even fell 2-0 to hide a victory with forceps against a competitive Cádiz. The result disguised a cumbersome match for Barcelona. He hasn’t just lit the fuse of the game in the team, uncomfortable and impatient, lacking in creativity and surprise, very predictable at the start of the League.

2 Ter Stegen, Koundé, A. Christensen (Eric Garcia, min. 78), Frenkie De Jong, Alex Balde (Ansu Fati, min. 68), Gündogan, Oriol Romeu (Sergi Roberto, min. 78), Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Gavi (Abde, min. 68) and Lewandowski 0 Jeremias Ledesma, Iza, Javi Hernández, Luis Hernández, Fali, Iván Alejo (Machís, min. 67), Rubén Alcaraz, Fede (Rubén Sobrino, min. 67), Chris Ramos (Osmajic, min. 85), Álex Fernández (Negredo , min. 85) and Roger (José Mari, min. 85) goals 1-0 min. 82: Pedro. 2-0 min. 93: Ferran Torres. Referee Alejandro Muniz Ruiz Yellow cards Iván Alejo (min. 14), Frenkie De Jong (min. 25), Ter Stegen (min. 26), Fede (min. 47), Gavi (min. 51), Pedri (min. 73) and Javi Hernández (min. .92)

Xavi had set up a very daring lineup to try to combat the social demobilization that the move to Montjuïc has caused. There is no spectacle that seduces the blaugrana people outside the Camp Nou. The only appeal is the players, and few seem more striking now than Lamine Yamal, the striker who lit up the Gamper until it evoked the figure of that little devil called Messi. The soccer industry is moving so fast that it turns 16-year-olds into Ballon d’Or contenders.

Lamine Yamal is at the moment a good reason to justify the pilgrimage of the culé fans and the tourists of Barcelona to the Olympic Stadium, a field that burns or freezes, nothing to do with the Camp Nou, the scene in which the association team- fans were decisive to win the last League. The debut as a starter for the winger from La Masia was the best poster for the league debut at Montjuïc. In the absence of the suspended Raphinha and once Dembélé was transferred, the imbalance was at the feet of Lamine Yamal, today ahead of Ansu and Ferran.

The coach gambled with Lamine as a right winger, brought Gavi back as an inside player and placed Gündogan at the base of the game along with Oriol Romeu while De Jong officiated as a central defender in the absence of Araujo. A very offensive formation that made it necessary to start repairing on the field instead of looking at where the punished Xavi was sitting. It will not be easy for the Barcelona fans to make the stadium their own, as a board of directors that perseveres in his tacticism knows to discover the way to fill Montjuïc. Still not enough with Lamine.

The Barça team turned to the side of the young striker so that he would face the defense of Cádiz. Sergio González’s boys paid a lot of attention to the winger and as soon as they could they pressed with intention on the Barça field, very strong in the out-of-bounds and crossed crosses, a torment for Barça. The Barça attacking game did not stabilize either because De Jong’s conductions did not have continuity, the passing lane was tenuous, there was a lack of depth and inside play and there was no malice on the way to Ledesma. The game was at times at the expense of the goalkeepers, also therefore Ter Stegen, splendid in a one-on-one with Roger after a mistake by Balde. The German’s chest was as decisive as the hands of the Cádiz goalkeeper, superb before a left-footed shot from Lamine Yamal and then a shot from Koundé, set up by Pedri. The ball speed of the Catalans in any case was low, the pace of the game was not high and Cádiz was up to it with a supportive defense and tactical fouls to reduce Barça.

Xavi’s team has lacked a goal since Lewandowski’s loss, slow and clumsy in shooting, offside since he does not have two wingers to put the ball in, nothing to do with the Pichichi of the last League. Cádiz did not grant spaces and there were no unchecks at Barça. The sterile pileups in the Ledesma area contrasted with the turnovers and transitions of Sergio González’s team. Alcaraz and Cris Ramos pardoned the 0-1 and in the middle Gavi placed the leather on the crosshead of Ledesma’s goal before Xavi intervened.

The changes made by Abde and Ansu strengthened the offense and weakened the team, which was more scattered and exposed and at the same time more unpredictable, as demonstrated by a shot from the Moroccan international that was parried by Ledesma and later by the goal made by Gündogan and Pedri. The combination of both ended up breaking the locks of a Cádiz that came close to equalizing in a play by Machís before giving up with a second goal against Ferrán.

The chances granted were almost as many as those created in a tough event for Barça. Although the 2-0 is a relief, the feeling is that it will cost as much to play well as to fill Montjuïc.

