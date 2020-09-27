It was Madrid’s a VAR de VAR victory. As life passes without Hazard, the team narrowly exceeded the bar while Zidane comes and goes. Suddenly he liquidated Vinicius and put Jovic. His lineup was surprised, not the total eclipse of the Serbian. And with him and without him the game was what the scoreboard said. A Madrid of ups and downs saved by video arbitration, who validated 2-2 by an inch, denounced Emerson’s expulsion and advised a magnifying glass penalty by Bartra’s hand.

Considering the team’s scoring baldness and bleak market outlook, Zidane took to the mountains: Benzema plus Jovic. It was one of lost to the river. The general state of alarm was doubly alarming for the Serb, who smoked a lockdown in Belgrade with vice-criminal consequences, broke his foot jumping from who knows where, reappeared at a barbecue without a mask and ended up isolated by the positive of a friend. In Seville he was invisible again. Without passion or participation. He is very close to exhausting his last life.

Without reaching that height, Pellegrini saw himself in them. Borja Iglesias, a stunning signing the previous summer, is dry and Loren smells like a transfer. So he put Sanabria, who returned from Genoa without laurels and with the air of a passing player. A minimal change against a Madrid that turned towards the vigor of Casemiro and Valverde at the expense of Modric and with two interiors on the outside that forced the sacrifice of Vinicius, that unfinished uproar that appears and disappears with Zidane. A team with more inner life and with no more extremities than wherever its sides go. And with a rhomboid midfield that dressed Odegaard in the uniform of his size: hook.

Take off and fall

The truth is that the duel started from the unexpected side: a rain of occasions between two teams that have boasted of reconstruction from behind. A goal disallowed by Benzema, an arrival by Mendy, a miraculous stop by Courtois from Sanabria’s header … and the goal by Valverde. It was a rarity. Benzema made a vocational right winger play and the Uruguayan finished where he should be and Jovic is never there. And a minute later Ramos was paranormally 0-2. Betis fed that vertigo with a very advanced defense and high pressure. A team ready to hit and receive. There it seemed he had worse numbers.

However, the trio of embroiderers Joaquín-Fekir-Canales put a lot of pressure on Madrid. In six minutes he created three clear chances and recomposed the figure with a creative and deep football, dislodging Zidane’s team with a game from band to band. With two and a half points, Madrid lost the center of the field and conceded two goals in two minutes: a header from Mandi against a Casemiro hit on the ankle by a previous stomp from Emerson and a shoe from Carvalho that Odegaard did not pursue as appropriate. , again too shy. Madrid was reduced to Benzema, who is art and part.

A screen ending



With reparative effects, Modric (due to Kroos’s injury) and Isco arrived at the game. Before the party passed through them Madrid tied, Emerson’s own goal to Carvajal sent. A possible offside of Benzema was scrutinized. And the trend of the shirtless party was accentuated, broken on one side and the other.

And in those the play that marked the end of the clash arrived. Benzema put Jovic in front of Joel and Emerson took him down before the Serb entered the area. The VAR determined that there was no offside at the start and De Burgos kicked out the Brazilian.

That shrunk Betis and moved Madrid. Zidane and Pellegrini reformed the vanguards: Mayoral by Jovic; Loren for Fekir. Quarry by portfolio. The second intervention of the VAR ended the lawsuit. Mayoral fought a ball with Bartra and this, in his fall, helped himself to the arm to deny the Madridista the shot. After the neo-regulation and the betraying screen, the thing ended up in a penalty transformed by Ramos to give Madrid a triumph that relieves him but does not reassure him.