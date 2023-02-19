Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Three players succeeded in achieving the best results, in a struggle for the lead and first place in the men’s category, with the launch of the President’s Golf Cup, which was held at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club, under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, with the participation of more than 100 players.

The player, Jonathan Selfraj, achieved 71 hits, Hassan Al-Mashrekh finished second, and his colleague Saif Thabet came third, and the star of our team and title holder, Ahmed Skaik, did not stray far from the lead by finishing in fifth place, despite his return to the game arenas after an absence of more than 6 months due to injury, and his participation represents an important station. Before participating in the Gulf Championship, which is scheduled to be held in Bahrain during the period from 5 to 9 March next, while Khaled Youssef, our national team player, came in sixth place, and these results, which did not separate the first-place owners from each other only 6 strokes, confirm that the championship witnesses the club and honest competition in Its closing day to get the precious trophy.

Our player Rashid Al-Naqbi took first place in the first round competitions in the junior category with a total of 79 hits, and his colleague, our junior player Abdullah Kalbat, came in second place with a total of 82 hits, and Sultan Al Jasmi in third place with 83 hits.

In the girls’ competitions, Lara Al-Sheeb topped the first place with a total of 70 strikes, followed by Maya Godin in the second place with 72 strikes, and the third was Jamie Cameron with 75 strikes, followed by the female players, Intisar Al-Rish, Hamda Al-Suwaidi, Alia Al-Emadi, Alia Al-Qubaisi, Wafaa Al-Balushi and Sarah Ali.

Khalfan Al-Kaabi, a member of the Board of Directors of the Game Federation, appreciated the large participation of players of all ages, citizens and residents of both sexes, in this tournament, which bears the name dear to all. The close results reflect the high level of performance for all, which reflects the technical level of all players.