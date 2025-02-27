02/27/2025



Updated at 12:19 p.m.





151 days have passed since the elections in Austria and finally presented the conservatives of the ÖVP, the Social Democrats of the Spö and the Neos Liberals. They have reached a budget agreement, without which it was not possible to close the agreement for the government coalition.

In 2025 a deficit of 6,400 million euros will be compensated and in 2026 of 8,400 million euros, which will avoid an excessive deficit procedure by the European Union. The documents are already being sent to Brussels to receive the approval and it is expected that the leaders of the two great parties, Christian Stocker of Övp and Andreas Babler of the Spö, report today, as too late tomorrow, to the federal president Alexander van der Bellen.

This agreement gives green light to government formation, after the elections last September, which closes the passage to the winner of the elections, the extreme right of the FPö. The three games had made a first attempt of negotiations that failed, the ÖVP then agreed to negotiate with the FPö, in a process that also culminated in failure, and the third, with the “Caramel coalition”, it has finally been possible.

The agreement, in addition to complying with the necessary savings premises, establishes that income will be increased by taxes for banks and energy companies. The weekly ‘Der Standard’ reports on clauses of the agreement to generate additional 350 million euros from a stability tax for credit entities in 2025 and 2026. of a “tax on extraordinary benefits” for energy companies, which has already expired, are going to be obtained 200 million euros in the coming years and have that the new regulations for the sale of land and for private foundations generate more revenues. As the Spö demanded.









The parties have also agreed to a second mandatory year of kindergarten, a standardization of social assistance and a basic benefit for children. There will be a separate school subject about democracy. And in the field of asylum, the measures have been hardened: family reunification will be temporarily stopped and “return procedures centers” will be introduced for people whose asylum requests have been rejected. Strict laws are also foreseen in the fight against extremism and terrorism.

In addition, the three parties have adopted other measures that also appeared in the sketch of agreement on which the FPö and the ÖVP were negotiating. These are savings in the ministries, subsidies cuts or the increase in digital tax. The so -called climate bonus, introduced by the previous government of the ÖVP and the Greens, will be eliminated.

The leader of the Fö, Herbert Kicklthus left from the government despite being the most voted candidate, he still wants to prevent the formation of this alternative government. The party has announced the presentation of a motion demanding new elections before the National Council. However, it is unlikely that there are new elections because neither the green nor the Neos will support the project of the Populist Right Party.

So things, Christian Stocker64, he would become the next Head of Government of the Alpina Republic. In January, he was appointed successor of the Chancellor Karl Nehammerwhich resigned at that time, and has been the head of the coalition, as leader of the Övp party. The ÖVP and the Spö will receive six ministries each and the two two.

The City Councilor of the City of Vienna, the Social Democrat Peter Hankethe Ministry of Infrastructure will assume. Other ministries assigned to SPö, will be those of justice, women, science, transport, work and social issues and housing, culture, media and sports. In addition, you will receive three state secretaries in housing, work and interior.

Among other things, the new government is expected to drive the economy and effective responses to the immigration issue. The role of Herbert Kickl As an opposition leader he has considerable wear potential. “We have to be honest,” said the leader of Neos, Meinl-Reisinger“These will not be easy years.” “Reforms for Austria in the central areas for the future” and “the challenge of convincing voters by the force of the facts of the capacity of the Democratic Center” are coming.