Mexico preserves great archaeological treasures, one of them is hidden in the Lacandona Jungle, Chiapas, is about Bonampak, Known for its incredible murals with such a high degree of conservation.

During your visit you will be able to discover the historical legacy of the Mayan civilization, since Bonampak is a place that shone brightly during the Classic Mayan period and was revealed to the world in the 1940s.

This archaeological zone is known as “Painted Walls” in the Mayan language and its main attractions are the extraordinary wall paintings, which tell stories of ceremonies, battles and triumphs.

Located in the heart of the imposing Lacandona Jungle in Chiapas, Bonampak offers more than just ancient history. Its ruins, which include the Great Plaza and the Acropolis, They are witnesses of a glorious past.

Stela 1 and the Building of Paintings These are just some of the treasures that await those who venture to this unique archaeological site.

High conservation murals (Facebook: Manuel Velasco Coello)

The city of Bonampak, Dating back 18 centuries, it was during its heyday an important political, administrative and ritual center under the influence of neighboring cities such as Piedras Negras and Yaxchilán.

Its organization in various neighborhoods led by the local aristocracy speaks of a complex and sophisticated society, whose legacy endures in the ruins that we can explore today.

Bonampak is hidden in the Lacandona Jungle (Photo: Hurb.com)

The Bonampak murals are considered the best preserved from ancient Mexico. Spanning 112 square meters, these masterpieces accurately chronicle historical events, such as the accession of a new ruler, ceremonial battles and ritual sacrifices.

For those who wish to visit Bonampak, there are two access options: air and land. Small plane flights from Palenque, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Ocosingo, Comitán or Tenosique Tabasco offer a quick and panoramic way to get to the site.

However, the easiest way to get there is to take Highway 199 from Palenque to the San Javier deviation, followed by a short drive through the jungle.

Plan your trip to Bonampak:

– Location: Lacandon Jungle of Chiapas, in the valley of the Lacanjá River.

– Hours: Open Monday to Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (last access at 4:00 p.m.).

– Admission: $95.00 pesos. Discounts for students, teachers, INAPAM and free entry for children under 13 and Mexicans on Sundays.

– Recommendations: Smoking, food or pets are not allowed. Bring comfortable clothing and shoes for walking, sunscreen and mosquito repellent.