What was supposed to be a beautiful day of sports and healthy fun has unfortunately turned into a terrible tragedy. The one who sadly paid the price was a young Norwegian man of only 30 years old. The boy, in fact, sadly lost his life during aclimbing with friends in Finale Ligure, in the Edera cave area.

The dramatic episode occurred in the late morning today, Thursday 12 September during a climb that took place on the rocky walls in the area of Pertia hamlet of Finale, in the province of Savona.

For reasons still being investigated by law enforcement officials, the boy involved in the climb suddenly fell 30 meters. Unfortunately, the friends who were with him could do nothing to save his life.

The emergency services of the 112 operations centre were immediately alerted. Both the Fire Brigade of the detachment of Finale Ligureboth mountain rescue personnel and health workers.

Due to the harsh weather conditions, the support of a helicopter rescue. The rescuers reached the thirty-year-old with great difficulty, stabilized him and then took him in red code to the hospital emergency room Holy Crown of Pietra Ligure.

Unfortunately, despite desperate attempts by medical staff to save his life, the young Norwegian’s extremely critical condition ultimately led to his death.

The following also arrived at the scene of the tragic event: Carabinieri to start the investigations on the case. The agents will have to try to reconstruct, through the accounts of friends and other witnesses, the precise dynamics of the facts.