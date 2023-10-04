If you are looking for a trip that immerses you in the past of our planet and marvels at its unique biodiversitythe Galapagos Islands They should be on your list and here we reveal everything you need to know to visit this destination.

Here, creatures such as marine iguanas and gigantic Galapagos tortoises roam freely across islands and islets with almost lunar landscapes, giving you the opportunity to witness them in their natural habitat.

The Colon Archipelagoalso know as the Galapagos Islandsforms a province of Ecuador and It is located 1000 km from the continental coast, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

This archipelago is made up of thirteen islands of volcanic origin and more than one hundred islets and rocky outcrops, making it the second most active archipelago in terms of volcanic activity, only surpassed by Hawaii.

The Galapagos are a natural jewel and a refuge of biodiversity. They have been declared a Natural Heritage of Humanity and Biosphere Reserve, and are famous for being the place where Charles Darwin developed his revolutionary “Theory of Evolution”.

(Photo: plasticoceans.org)

The beauty of these islands lies in their inhospitable and primitive appearance, which evokes the feeling of being on another planet or in an ancient geological period.

What do I need to travel to the Galapagos Islands?

If you plan to travel to the Galapagos Islands, you should book your flights in advance. Flights to this destination depart from Guayaquil or Quito. Although it is not a cheap trip, you can sometimes find discounts if you plan ahead.

(Photo: Ikala Galapagos Hotel)

Don’t worry about entering the Galapagos Park, you don’t need to make prior preparations. When leaving the airport of origin, you must pay at the INGALA stand for a document necessary for boarding. Then, upon landing on the islands, you must pay the entrance fee to the Galapagos Park to continue your trip.

The most popular option to explore the Galapagos Islands is by taking a cruise that stops at various islands. These cruises usually have durations of between 4 and 7 days. Although it is a convenient option, it is also expensive.

What to see in the Galapagos Islands?

The Galapagos Islands, made up of 13 main islands, 9 medium-sized islands and more than 100 islets, offer a unique experience that combines fascinating geology and impressive biodiversity.

Tintoreras Bay on Isabela Island, which is home to a colony of sea lions, marine iguanas and whitetip sharks. Concha Perla on Isabela Island, where you can swim with sea lions, observe turtles and iguanas, and snorkel in crystal clear waters. The Tunnels on Isabela Island, formed by rivers of lava that created tunnels and crevices, offering the opportunity to see a variety of endemic fauna and explore the marine sanctuary. Tortuga Bay on Santa Cruz Island, with its white sand and turquoise waters, as well as a visit to La Lobería and a walk along the Canal del Amor. El Chato Giant Tortoise Reserve on Santa Cruz Island, where you can see giant tortoises in their natural habitat and explore volcanic formations. Las Grietas on Santa Cruz Island, an impressive geological formation with natural pools and fascinating marine life. San Cristóbal Island, the easternmost and oldest island of the archipelago, with opportunities to see sea lions, visit viewpoints and enjoy spectacular beaches. Bartolomé Island, one of the youngest islands in the archipelago, with volcanic formations and the possibility of observing the Galapagos penguin and enjoying impressive views of the twin bays.