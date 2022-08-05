The show ‘Tocororo’, choreographed by Cuban Carlos Acosta, opened last night the 52nd edition of the San Javier International Theater, Music and Dance Festival. / GUILLERMO CARRION / AGM

The fifty-second edition of the San Javier Fest, the annual event that brings together a quality and varied program, where theatre, music and dance have a place, kicked off yesterday with ‘Tocororo’.

The Acosta Danza show, directed and choreographed by Carlos Acosta, delighted the faithful followers of this event who, as pilgrims, return to Parque Almansa year after year. In this Cuban fable, premiered in 2003 at the Gran Teatro de La Habana, topics such as migration, filial and erotic love, urban violence and uprooting are touched upon. It is a story with autobiographical overtones where classical ballet, contemporary dance and folk dances walk hand in hand. It tells the story of a humble young man who must face a world that is foreign to him in order to end up adapting to it. ‘Tocororo’, whose music is the work of Miguel Núñez, contains a deep message of personal growth where the individual is capable of facing the different vicissitudes of the path in order not only to reach the goal, but also to learn from the path. The rest of the technical file is completed by Hammadi Valdés, in charge of the additional music; José Portillo, composer of the Suite Overture; Salvatore Fiorino, designs; and Carlos Repilado, lighting design.

After such an explosion of emotions and feelings, the public at the San Javier Fest stood up to once again acclaim the talent.