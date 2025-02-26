A trip to the 2025 Oscar stages: from Budapest to the Vatican, passing through New York

With the arrival of the 2025 Oscar Awards gala, the cinema puts in the focus some of the most fascinating destinations in the world. Nominated films not only conquer the big screen, but also invite travelers to discover cities and landscapes where they were filmed.

From the elegant avenues of Budapest to the imposing buildings of El Vaticano, through the unmistakable atmosphere of New York, the seventh art serves as inspiration to travel the planet with a film look.

This year, the filming scenarios become authentic protagonists, taking the spectators through a route that travels between the real and the fictional. Each location brings a unique personality to the narrative of the films and, at the same time, invites to be explored in the first person.

Thus, cinema lovers can walk through the streets in which unforgettable plots were developed and immerse themselves in the magic that envelops each story. Next, a selection of five essential destinations that have served as a backdrop to some of the most outstanding productions of the season.

Budapest: The essence of ‘The Brutalist’

The Hungarian capital has been the perfect setting for ‘The Brutalist’, one of the most acclaimed films of the year. Directed by Brady Corbet and nominated in several categories, the film recreates the philadelphia of the 50s in the streets of Budapest, thanks to industrial aesthetics and monumental architecture of the city.





Among the corners that appear in the film, CSEPEL Island stands out, in the middle of Danube, which with its old factories and large avenues offers nostalgic air. Also the synagogue of the Teleki square and the underground catacombs of the city have served as a scenario for the most enveloping scenes.

In addition, Andrássy’s castle, located in the town of Tomalas, became the mansion Van Buren in Pennsylvania inside the plot. Budapest, with its mix of history and avant -garde, has been a recurring set for great productions and continues to consolidate as a reference cinematographic destination.

New York: Between the Bohemia from ‘A Complete Unknown’ and the neon of ‘Anora’

The Big Apple is again the protagonist on the big screen with two of the most commented films of the season: ‘A Complete Unknown’, the biopic about Bob Dylan starring Timothée Chalamet, and ‘Anora’, Sean Baker’s tape that has Conquered Cannes and the Oscars.





The Greenwich Village, cradle of the folk movement of the 60s, is a key point in the movie about Dylan, where travelers can tour the coffees and clubs in which the legendary musician took his first steps. In contrast, ‘Anora’ transports to the audience to the vibrant Brooklyn, especially Roney Island and Williamsburg, where the combination of neon lights, industrial architecture and nightlife mark the rhythm of history.

Walking through the streets of New York is immersing himself in a constant reinvention cinematographic universe. The city has witnessed innumerable productions and, every year, it continues to offer unique scenarios that enrich cinematographic art.

Rome and the Vatican: The mystery of ‘Conclave’

The secrecy and solemnity of the city of the Vatican have served as inspiration for ‘Conclave’, the film starring Ralph Fiennes that dives the viewer in the ins and outs of the process of choice of a new Pope. Although most of the filming was carried out in studies, visiting the Basilica of San Pedro and the Sistine Chapel allows you to enter the environment of history.





The Vatican museums and the Plaza de San Pedro offer an imposing vision of the heart of the Catholic Church, with centuries of history reflected in its walls.

Rome, on the other hand, with its cobbled streets and its artistic legacy, provides an incomparable backdrop for any cinema lover who wishes to relive the essence of ‘conclave’ from a real perspective.

England: The fantasy of ‘Wicked’

The Oz universe comes alive in the magical landscapes of England thanks to ‘Wicked’, the expected musical directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Although much of the film was shot in studies, the production team found in the British rural landscapes the perfect setting to transport the viewer to the world of Glinda and Elphaba.





One of the most iconic shooting places was the Seven Sisters Country Park, in Sussex, where the arrival of the characters to the University of Shiz was filmed. Buckinghamshire camps are also highlighted, which gave Munchkinland life, and the Tulipanes fields in Norfolk, which added a touch of color to the imaginary of the story. These places, with their bucolic air and their lush nature, invite travelers to get carried away by the magic of cinema.

Jordan: The Epic Desert of ‘Dune: Part two’

For science fiction fans, few scenarios are as shocking as the vast deserts that served to recreate the planet Arrakis in ‘Dune: part two’. The imposing sequel to Denis Villeneuve found in Jordan the ideal backdrop to capture the aridity and majesty of the Fremen world.





The Wadi Rum desert, with its rock formations and its golden immensity, becomes another character inside the film, providing a unique atmosphere to the narrative. Scenes were also shot in Al Siq, in Petra, where the narrow carved stone cannons evoke a mystical and overwhelming atmosphere.

These locations have not only been immortalized on the big screen, but also offer travelers an unforgettable experience in one of the most overwhelming landscapes in the world.