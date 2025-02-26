A trip to Mount Saint-Michel: the abbey between heaven and the sea of ​​Normandy

A stone island crowned by an abbey and wrapped by the tides. This is Mount Saint-Michel. Located on the border between Normandy and Brittany, Mount Saint-Michel is much more than a famous postcard of France. This granite islet, crowned by an imposing medieval abbey, offers a scenario in which centuries of history, the cultural wealth of its museums and the natural force of a bay in constant transformation. With an environment full of legends and traditions, this mountain invites you to enjoy a tour that goes from its narrow cobbled streets to the show of its tides.

Mount Saint-Michel, declared a World Heritage by UNESCO in 1979, has managed to preserve its unique character despite the passage of time. His legacy covers from the first appearances of the Archangel San Miguel in the seventh century until the transformation into fortress during the War of the Hundred Years, going through times in which the abbey became a prison. Today, after ambitious restoration projects, it offers a careful balance between tradition and modernity.