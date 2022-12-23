The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced that it will operate a trip every two hours, by express buses, from Dubai Mall to the mountainous Hatta area, starting at seven in the morning daily.

And she stated that the flight time does not exceed 90 minutes, and that the flights continue to depart with a drip time of two hours, until seven in the evening, when the last bus moves towards Hatta.

The Hatta region is one of the favorite tourist destinations for tourists from home and abroad, in the Emirate of Dubai, throughout the year, due to its international tourist attractions, wonderful weather most of the year, environmental and recreational elements with high-quality services, in addition to the cultural elements it possesses. heritage and historical legacy.

It is noteworthy that the Roads and Transport Authority had announced its intention to launch two new bus lines next Monday.

And it determined the route of the two new lines, the first of which is the circular bus line No. 68, which starts from Lehbab Al-Oula Park towards the countryside and wilderness of Dubai, and passes through the areas of Margham, Al-Lusaili and Saih Al-Salam.

As for the second bus line, it is No. F62, which will be one of the lines feeding the metro stations, and it starts from the Nad Al Hamar area to the Emirates Metro Station via Dubai Festival City and Umm Ramool.