Dennis Willoughby was going on a regular trip to buy chocolate milk for his children, from the Seven Eleven store in Virginia, before deciding to buy a lottery ticket when he was about to pay for the milk.

Willowby was later surprised when they announced that he was the new winner of the state lottery, worth one million dollars, which is amazing, especially since the probability of winning is 1 in 1.63 million, according to CNN.

The competition offered the American father the option of obtaining annual payments for the amount lasting for 30 years, or obtaining the full amount of $640,000 in one go, an amount deducted due to taxes, to choose the first option.

The American man indicated that he did not decide to buy a lottery ticket before going, but was encouraged when he saw it while buying chocolate milk.