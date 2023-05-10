Although it may seem otherwise, the experience of riding for the first time on an autonomous bus, for someone reasonably scared, is not at all scary. Probably, because we are used to putting ourselves in the hands of people or things that we do not see —or do not understand very well— to move by land, sea or air. The fact is that, on board a small Alsa bus for 12 people that travels at 20 kilometers per hour guided by some 60 satellites, more than safety, one thinks of the inconvenience of a trip that can be quite bumpy. With each unforeseen obstacle detected by the sensors surrounding the vehicle and the camera above it—for example, one of the countless illegally parked cars in the Asturias Technology Park, near Oviedo—the bus stops. It will be necessary to adjust, say some managers of the Asturian transport company that this year celebrates its 100th anniversary, together with the deputy minister of Infrastructure, Mobility and Territory of the community, Jorge García López.

We are in one of the development days for the first autonomous bus line that will circulate in Spain in open traffic: it will connect the companies in the technology park with the Lugo de Llanera train station, about four kilometers away. One more step on a path filled up to now with isolated projects and countless pilot experiences scattered throughout the world for years.

The high costs of a product that requires such advanced technical developments clearly limit its generalization, but also a technology that has not yet fully resolved “how to function properly in complex traffic”, which in practice means that these buses always end up working “with an operator present,” explains Bård Torvetjønn Haugland, a researcher at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim.

The service that is being launched in Asturias will also have an operator on board, at the request of the DGT —which also collaborates in the project, together with Idepa, the Principality’s Economic Development Agency—, but those responsible for Alsa assure that In the future, a single worker could monitor the operation of numerous buses of this type from a central station and respond remotely to problems that may arise: without going any further, pressing the button that tells the bus that nothing is wrong because there is a car badly parked in front, you just have to go around it and continue, just as a gentleman has just done to continue the march through the technology park.

Regarding budgetary efforts, Deputy Minister García López explains that this service costs the same as it would be worth to offer it with a conventional bus -electric or gas- with 70 seats, which on the other hand would mean an oversupply and waste of resources, he assures. In the end, he adds, it is a matter of opening new sustainable public transport routes that, in addition to continuing to push innovation in the sector, provide solutions to very specific problems, in this case, meeting a demand that is not very high, with very extended hourly needs. throughout the day, but it could be a great relief in an area saturated with cars if a part of the 2,500 employees of the park decided to go to and from work by train and bus. “If this test goes well, we could replicate the service at the Hospital Central, in Oviedo,” he points out.

But to see if it goes well, first you have to start, which will happen in the middle of May, with a frequency of half an hour to make a tour, from the station to the park, about 10 minutes, and as many back . The great acid test will be the section that runs along a service road and the streets of Lugo de Llanera, where all the traffic lights have had to be modified to increase the time they remain red just before turning green.

In the near future, we may only see buses that truly drive without drivers in “simple and structured areas” and “on a very limited scale,” as Javier Ibáñez-Guzmán, a specialist in autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence, and a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. However, “the resulting technology is already allowing us to make better and safer cars, taking full advantage of technological advances,” he adds.