Train by train remains a romantic concept that now also acquires certain luxury and exclusivity connotations linked to proposals such as those of the extraordinary Venice Simplon-Orient-Expressprobably one of the most exclusive trains of the moment and not only … As far as comfort is concerned. Lovers of this art of traveling on Railes celebrate the incorporation of A new route to its portfolio And for the first time in its history, the acquaintance Orient-Express will leave from Paris on May 11 and will travel the undulating hills of Tuscana.

A luxuries that ends, a day later, in Castello di Casolean impressive farm of 1,300 hectares where guests can enjoy the beauty, charm and rich history of both destinations and legendary properties of Belmond.

Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, to Belmond Train.

© Dr Ludovic Balay



Tuscany’s heart

He Journey Start in Paris With a welcome champagne glass while guests are accommodated in their compartments, being able to choose between three luxurious accommodation options: the charming Historic cabins, suites and the sumptuous Grand Suites. Once installed, they will delight with cakes, tea and coffee accompanied by the timeless beauty of the landscape. When the night falls, they will taste an exceptional menu inspired by the regions through which the train passes, the work of chef Jean Imbert. In the famous bar bar ‘3674’, drinks will continue to flow throughout the night to the piano rhythm.

With the idyllic views after the window, passengers will relaxly enjoy breakfast in the comfort of their compartment before reaching Arezzo. Through the beautiful Tuscan landscape they will enter the medieval city of Siena, where a typical local lunch will be the prelude to a cultural afternoon. Travelers will embark on a private guided tour of the historic center, declared World Heritage for UNESCOfamous for its architectural greatness and timeless charm, an exclusive visit to the Palazzo Pannocchieschi d’Elci, a majestic aristocratic palace of the thirteenth century overlooking Piazza del Campoand the iconic scenario of the world -famous horsepower, Siena’s Pallium.

Castelo di Casole, to Belmond Hotel, Tuscany

© Dr



The day will conclude in Castello di Casolethe Belmond farm dating from the Etrusca era, where two unforgettable nights will spend exclusive suites, including vineyards, olive groves and abundant fauna. At night, in the outdoor amphitheater, low “One of the most beautiful heavens in Italy”, According to the Astronomitaly award, the astronomical tourism network, an exclusive stars observation session will take place. Guided by astronomical tourism experts and using latest generation telescopes, it will be time to explore the constellations of the night sky, sailing between stars, galaxies, planets and nebulae for an unforgettable celestial trip.

The prices of Paris to Toscana They start from 11,200 euros per person Based on two guests sharing a historical compartment in the Venice Simplon-Oient-Express and two nights in a Junior Suite in Castello Di Casole. The itinerary includes a night trip in the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express (24 -hour butler service; all meals with wine at the choice of the sommelier and unlimited sodas) and exclusive menus selected by chef Jean Imbert.

Other routes

Splendido, to Belmond Hotel, Portofino

© Dr



After the success of the first trip in June 2024, the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express will perform its annual journey to Portofino again, offering an exclusive and unique train experience through the French countryside, the Riviera and the Liguria coast before reaching the Splendid.

In this emblematic journey through glamorous French Rivierapassengers can choose between four luxurious accommodation options, including the last proposal that will be incorporated in March 2025. Designed by the acclaimed artist JR, it is about L’Observatoire carthe most exclusive and spacious accommodation of the train

The prices of Paris to Portofino They start from 12,500 euros per person based on two guests sharing a historical compartment in the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express and two nights in a premium room in Splendido.