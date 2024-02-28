The Positive Spirit Initiative and Hemaya Education and Education Schools for Boys organized a school trip for 20 orphan students and people of determination to the Mounted Police Station in Dubai, as part of the “Equestrian Generations” initiative, with the aim of learning about what the center offers within its security and community system to the internal and external public, and what it offers in terms of… Work programs and systems in the field of training, care and treatment.

The students listened to the services provided by the Mounted Police Station, and the services targeting various groups of society, including people of determination, as services are allocated to them that are compatible with the needs of each group, especially the therapeutic aspect, in keeping with the most important relatively modern methods in improving some physical and mental disabilities.

These therapeutic methods depend – primarily – on the motor coordination between the movement of the horse and its rider.

The service is provided by qualified employees to deal with these cases, using horses suitable for therapeutic sessions, in addition to the presence of equipment and supplies to ensure the safety of people of determination.