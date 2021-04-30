Like a time capsule, the Dauer Museum of Classic Cars on Sunrise, south florida (United States), has an impressive collection of old vehicles manufactured from the early years of the 20th century.

A piece of “history of industrialization”, as its owner says.

This “temple” to an invention that changed humanity pays special tribute to the American-made convertibles of the 1950s and that entire golden decade.

The museum is in Sunrise, a town northwest of Miami. Photo EFE / EPA / CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Long, chrome and colorful Cadillac, Buick or Dodge models, in yellows, pinks and shades of purple, line an almost 3,000 square meter warehouse in Sunrise, a town northwest of Miami.

“We learn from history,” said Edward Dauer, creator of this unique museum with his wife, Joanne, in front of a 1906 Cadillac, with a 10 horsepower engine, which delivered flowers in Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania).

It is the oldest vehicle that is exhibited in this space, which functioned since 1971 as a private museum and opened its doors to the general public in March 2021.

As ex-factory

The collection includes 70 vehicles. Photo EFE / EPA / CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

“They are as they originally came out of the factory,” Dauer stressed of those around him. 70 vehicles that the museum houses.

Curiosities such as a 1971 ambulance, still with a valid license, or a 1952 war car which was used in the conflict between the two Koreas (1950-1953).

“When we bought it, it still had bullet holes in it,” recalled the owner, who is a professor at the University of Miami of biomedical engineering, radiology and family medicine.

There is also a 1934 tanker truck that transported gasoline in Arizona, bearing the original Texaco company label, which the Dauers acquired from the grandchildren of its original owner.

Like all the others on display, they are fully restored and operational.

Edward Dauer and his wife Joanne are the creators of this museum. Photo EFE / EPA / CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Dauer explained that 70% of the cars on display have been renewed in the workshop itself they own.

The “triple jewel in the crown” is made up of a 1953 Cadillac Eldorado, which was the first year that model was made, a Buick Skylark also from 1953 and a Oldsmobile fiesta also from 1953 and of which only 458 were manufactured that year.

Another attraction is the Cadillac Imperial Limousine, the most expensive that the firm manufactured in 1956 and that has capacity for nine passengers.

In love with the cars of the 1950s and 1960s, the Dauer say it was in those years that design and machinery innovations took off in the automotive industry.

It can be seen from a 1906 Cadillac to a 2018 Aston Martin. Photo EFE / EPA / CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Vestiges of the 50s

In the lines of cars and other vehicles like old tractors there are other vestiges of the 50s that give an idea of ​​what the post-World War II world was like

From the famous music boxes (Jukebox), traffic signs, gasoline pumps and even television cameras, some of them the first to record in color.

The entire enclosure is almost a tribute to the last century.

There are, for example, recreations of a drive-in movie theater, a gas station and even a movie theater, with canopies included, in what is a set of memories that does not skimp on napkin rings, soft drink bottles, dial phones and signs typical of the fifty.

The Dauer kept this museum closed to the public for years and could only be accessed by invitation, then starting in 2001 it hosted charity and fundraising events.

Assorted colors and patterns on display. Photo EFE / EPA / CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

The interest in their collection finally motivated them to open to the public, from Monday to Friday (on weekends by appointment), this space in which there are also European vehicles (Mercedes Benz or BMW), as well as modern cars, such as the 2018 Aston Martin exhibiting.

When asked about the differences between the vehicles of today and those of yesteryearDauer noted that “cars today are better in terms of mechanics, but not aesthetically or in style.”

In the 18th century, inventions such as the “Fardier” emerged, a vehicle with a vertical two-cylinder engine, steam propulsion and three wheels created in 1769 by the Frenchman Nicolas-Joseph Cugnot.

At the end of the 19th century, gasoline-powered cars began to appear, such as the Benz-Patent Motorwagen of 1885, created by the German Karl Benz and considered the antecedent of the current ones.

However, it was not until the early twentieth century, at the hands of Henry Ford, when automobiles began to be mass-produced in the United States.

Lorenzo Castro E./EFE