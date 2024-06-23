The surprising Latin support for an eventual mass deportation in the United States, the slogan – inspired by Trump – of the Hungarian government to assume the presidency of the European Union and the relationship between Benjamin Netanyahu and Joe Biden in the face of Israel’s offensive in Gaza are some of the most notable events around the world.

Below, a review of this week’s international agenda in A trip around the world:

Support for mass deportation in the United States

The data that came out of a survey by the firm YouGov for CBS News in the US is disturbing: a 53 percent of Latinos in the country would support an eventual mass deportation of undocumented immigrants, as Donald Trump promises if he returns to power. Obviously, among whites it rises to 67 against 33. In the country in general, the figure is 62 in favor of the measure, against 38. This explains why it is one of the key issues of the campaign.

Pro-Trump Latinos during their 2020 presidential campaign. Photo:Giorgio Viera. Efe

‘Make Europe great again’, Hungarian version

‘Make Europe great again’. This is the motto with which the Hungarian government, headed by the ultranationalist Viktor Orbán, will assume the rotating and semi-annual presidency of the European Union on July 1. And just as you are thinking, The resemblance to Donald Trump’s slogan in the US is no coincidence. Orbán has expressed his admiration for the tycoon.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban smiles as he attends a reception on June 19, 2024 at the New Castle in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany. Photo:AFP

Italy, step in direct election of premier

Italy has already taken the initial step for the prime minister to be directly elected by the citizens. Normally, Italians vote for political parties and coalitions and depending on the results, they support a personality before the President of the Republic, very much in the style of traditional parliamentary regimes. But this could change. The direct election has already passed in the Senate and will now reach the House.

The leader of the Five Star Movement and former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte participates in a meeting called for the first time by the leaders of the three main Italian opposition parties to protest against the constitutional reforms planned by the ultra-conservative majority in power in Italy. Photo:AFP

Netanyahu-USA, between love and criticism

Relations between Benjamin Netanyahu and the US oscillate between love and criticism. To the Prime Minister’s complaint about the delay in the shipment of weapons for his highly questioned war against Hamas in Gaza, Washington responded that those words are “disappointing” and “offensive.”. It was explained that Joe Biden’s government is still reviewing a delivery of bombs to Israel for fear that they will be used in densely populated areas of Rafah, as has already happened.