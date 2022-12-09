Adrián G., a Trinitarios gang member nicknamed Banana, has been sentenced to a reviewable permanent prison sentence for the murder in 2026 in a square in Madrid of Richard, a minor who allegedly belonged to the rival gang of the Netas. The Second Section of the Provincial Court of Madrid has for the first time imposed this severe penalty on a juvenile delinquent, in a ruling that also orders the dissolution of the Trinitarians. Eight other defendants for this crime are sentenced to between 15 and four years in prison for the crimes of attempted murder and illegal possession of weapons. The sentence declares it proven that those now convicted launched themselves against a rival group in an “organized, rapid and surprising manner” with “absolute contempt for their lives” and without giving them the chance to defend themselves.

This is the first process in Spain in which the alleged members of a gang faced a reviewable permanent prison for a crime. The Prosecutor’s Office and the prosecution requested this sentence for four of the defendants for the crime of murder and because their membership in the Trinitarians gang is considered proven. For the other five, up to 32 years in prison were requested for the crime, but not permanent prison because it is not sufficiently proven that they were active members of the Trinitarians. Finally, only one of the defendants has received such a severe sentence, to which must be added another 20-year sentence for an attempted murder.

The sentence considers proven that the defendants attacked Richard on September 25, 2016 next to the Nueva Numancia metro station, where he received several stab wounds that caused his death. Another alleged Ñeta named Douglas Omar also received serious injuries in the attack, who was able to save his life, although with sequelae. The magistrates explain that neither of them could “exercise any form of effective defense.” The judges believe that the defendants planned and premeditated the attack, carried out on the run and with great violence, according to the sentence.

The nine defendants were in the María Paz Unciti square, in Puente de Vallecas, accompanied by five other minors, when they premeditatedly attacked members of the Ñetas. Members of both groups rushed at their enemies armed with machetes, glass bottles, and knives. In the confrontation, shouts such as “Homeland!” either “fucking ñetas!”. In the brawl, Richard received a stab wound to the kidneys and ended up dying.

The magistrates make it clear in their sentence, of 72 pages, that Platano’s record and his participation in several altercations prove that he is an “active member of the youth gang” Los Trinitarios and that he perpetrated the murder of the minor, who was 17 years old, “as a result of their integration into it and in the context of the confrontations inherent to their activity.”

The magistrates sentence another six defendants to 23 and a half years in prison for the crimes of consummated murder of the minor Richard, attempted murder of Douglas Omar and illegal possession of weapons. They also condemn the seven participants in the brawl to indemnify the injured young man with 64,800 euros and to pay each of his parents 100,000 euros. This resolution is not yet final and an appeal can be made against it before the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid.

The trial ended on November 22 with a court decision that anticipated the harshness of the sentences: it ordered the entry into prison of six defendants who have been free for all these years awaiting trial. One had already been sent to jail on the second day of the hearing and two others were released until the sentence is handed down.