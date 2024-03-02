Essam Al Sayed (Dubai)

Godolphin horses, under the supervision of Charlie Appleby, scored a “treble” in the “Emirates Airline Super Saturday” evening, which is considered a “mini dress rehearsal” for the Dubai World Cup, which was held at the Meydan Racecourse, with the participation of an elite group of local and international horses, competing for valuable financial prizes during the evening, with a total of 10.3%. One million dirhams, divided into 9 rounds.

Godolphin's filly “Cinderella Dream”, supervised by Charlie Appleby and driven by William Buick, won the Jumeirah 1000 Guineas title in the second half over the mile – grass, with the champion recording a time of 1:37:62 minutes.

“Bold Act” won the second victory for Godolphin and trainer Charlie Appleby, as Michael Barzalona led him to victory over the strongest candidates for the Dubai City of Gold Race title, category 2, in the fifth heat over a distance of 2410 meters – grass, and the champion recorded a time of 2:26:03 minutes.

“Frost at Dawn” by Abdullah Al Mansouri, supervised by William Knight, and driven by Michael Barzalona, ​​won the Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint Race “Class Three” in the fourth heat, extending over a distance of 1000 meters – grass, and the champion recorded a time of 55.41 seconds, which is a new record in this distance.

“Sunny Du Loup”, owned by owner and trainer Hamad Ali Al Marar, and led by Connor Beasley, won the title of the third round of the Al Maktoum Challenge “First Category” for purebred Arabian horses, in the first round of the evening at a distance of 2000 meters – sandy, with a prize of 600 thousand dirhams, with the participation of 14 horses. The champion recorded a time of 1:15:16 minutes.

“Laurel River” of Juddmont Farm, under the supervision of Bobat Simar and led by Taj Oshi, was crowned champion of the Burj Nahar race “Category 3” in the third heat of the mile – sand, and the champion recorded a time of 1:36:90 minutes.

“Military Law” by Nasser Askar, under the supervision of Musabah Al Muhairi and led by jockey Oscar Chavez, overturned all expectations in the Al Maktoum Classic Championship “Class Two” at a distance of 1900 meters – sandy in the sixth and main heat, and the champion recorded a time of 1:58:07 minutes, and by a neck, “Fort Payne” by Allen Gaither, supervised by Nicholas Clorey, and led by Adrie de Vries, won the title of the Ras Al Khor “Category 3” race, extending for a distance of 1,400 meters on the grass field in the seventh round, and the champion recorded a time of 1:22:09 minutes.

“Leading Spirit” from Touch Gold Racing, under the supervision of Bobat Simar, and led by Patrick Cosgrave, snatched the title of the Mahab Al-Shamal Race “Category Three” in the eighth heat for a distance of 1200 meters – sand, and the champion recorded a time of 1:11:59 minutes.

The “Legend of Time” gave Godolphin the third victory, with a successful drive from William Buick in the Jumeirah Classic “Qawaem” race, at a distance of 1800 meters – grass, in the ninth and final heat, and the champion recorded a time of 1:49:83 minutes.